Queen Elizabeth and her corgi depicted as Funko Pop figures. Just as she would have wanted. Photo: @FunPopPhoto/Twitter

Queen Elizabeth and her corgi depicted as Funko Pop figures. Just as she would have wanted. Photo: @FunPopPhoto/Twitter

Brands join in on Queen Elizabeth mourning

Here’s some of the most unexpected expressions of condolences

Everyone has something to say about the death of Queen Elizabeth, including pizza companies, the NHL and even Ontario’s liquor board.

The passing of the Queen on Thursday was marked by the usual political statements from dignitaries such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan.

But brands, many with questionable connections to the British monarch, also used the occasion to join in on the public grieving.

Here’s some of the more eyebrow-raising tweets that caught our attention.

The Queen was, of course, a known hockey fan.

Is anyone not a Funko figure at this point?

Tip your pizza delivery person with some thoughts and prayers today.

No idea what the Queen’s favourite video game was but it probably wasn’t Fortnite.

Pouring one out for the boss.

The person running this account has seen Hamilton, right?

READ MORE:

Queen Elizabeth, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II in Canada over the years

Previous story
Okanagan photographers take the cake in BC SPCA wildlife contest
Next story
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what happens to our bills and coins?

Just Posted

The Mt. Evans fire continues to burn 27 km southwest of Kimberley. Kathy Merkel file
Mt. Evans fire southwest of Kimberley is at 290 hectares

A number of local community leaders and volunteers were recognized by Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison as part of the Platinum Jubilee making the 70th anniversary since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth 2. Trevor Crawley photo.
Community leaders, volunteers recognized as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

An ecosystem restoration burn will take place near Premier Lake Provincial Park, possibly beginning Sunday, September 11 if conditions allow. BC Wildfire Service file
Ecosystem restoration burn planned for Premier Lake area

Keynote speaker, Kevin Lamoureux. SD6 file
SD6 staff meet for District Day of Learning prior to school starting