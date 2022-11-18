British Columbians are the most caffeinated Canadians

The new study also found that of the Canadians surveyed, black coffee was the preferred order. (Pixabay photo)

A new survey conducted by time2play finds British Columbians spend more on coffee than any other Canadians.

As the temperatures fall, B.C. residents turn to their favourite beverage to warm up, spending up to $38.28 on coffee a month and drinking on average 1.7 cups a day.

Other provinces spend on average $22.06 to $36.42 per month on their coffee expenses, making British Columbia the most caffeinated place in Canada.

More than half of the 1,000 respondents prefer drinking coffee at home over going to a drive-thru or cafe.

They also favour black coffee rather than crafted coffee drinks like lattes, cappuccinos or even just espresso.

The study excluded Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island and Yukon due to a lack of data but found that of those that participated in the survey, Saskatchewan spends the least amount on coffee per month at just $22.06 per household.

On average, households across Canada spend $35.21 on coffee each month – including coffee bought wholesale and take-away coffee from places like Starbucks, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s and local shops.

In what might be a surprising turn of events, Starbucks earned the title of most popular coffee shop across the 22 professions included in the survey, reflecting an increasing number of Canadians who are turning their nose up to the national favourite, Tim Hortons.

The survey found that retirees drink the most coffee of any profession at 2.6 cups a day, beating out construction and extraction workers who drink 2.4 cups a day.

Life, physical and social science workers reported an average of 2.2 cups a day while food preparation and service workers are only drinking 1.2 cups a day.

At the very end of the spectrum are people in architecture and engineering who drink 1.1 cups a day and bringing up the rear are students who drink one measly cup of coffee a day.

Additionally, remote workers drink more coffee than in-office or hybrid workers, clocking in at 1.7 cups daily. Those in-office average about 1.5 cups a day and hybrid workers drink 1.6 cups a day.

On average, Canadians consume 1.5 cups of coffee a day from various establishments or at home.

