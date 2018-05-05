Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and Tampa Bay Lightning centre Tyler Johnson (9) scrap during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Monday, April 30, 2018. (Chris O’Meara/The Canadian Press)

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has received a warning from the NHL about licking the faces of his opponents.

Colin Campbell, the league’s executive vice-president and director of hockey operations, spoke with Marchand and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Saturday.

According to the NHL, Campbell put Marchand on notice that his actions are unacceptable and similar behaviour in the future will lead to supplemental discipline.

Marchand licked the face of Tampa Bay forward Ryan Callahan in the second period of Friday night’s 4-3 overtime victory by the Lightning, prompting the warning from the NHL.

“I don’t know what the difference is between that and spitting in someone’s face,” Callahan said.

In Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against the Maple Leafs, Marchand licked the neck of Toronto forward Leo Komarov.

“He keeps trying to get close to me. I don’t know if he has a thing for me or what, but he’s cute,” said Komarov at the time.

Since Friday’s game, people have had mixed reviews over Marchand’s actions.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

Just Posted

Seniors Games call goes out to local athletes

As the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games draw nearer, the call for local athletes to participates has gone out.

Tour de Eddie raises funds for Parkinsons research

In honor of his Dad Eddie, Brent Jossy and his wife Leah… Continue reading

Deadline set for union vote on CP Rail offers

Unions urging members to reject ratification vote.

East Kootenay Friends of Refugees Society meeting

The East Kootenay Friends of Refugees Society (formerly Friends of Burma). will… Continue reading

Membership drive for new equestrian club

A new club has formed in Cranbrook that will provide horse enthusiasts… Continue reading

BC Lions in the House program comes to McKim

The BC Lions in the House program came to Kimberley on Tuesday… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

B.C. companies are being contracted to build some of the 2,000 modular housing units in province

COLUMN: When we fail inmates, we fail ourselves

Solutions for inmates go far beyond the walls of the Okanagan Correctional Centre

Aga Khan celebrates diamond jubilee with stop in B.C.

His Highness the Aga Khan is touring Canada to commemorate 60 years in the position

B.C.’s Nancy Greene Raine says goodbye to politics

The B.C. senator and former Olympic skier will be turning 75 this year, and looks to retiring

Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Nine of 13 Canadian players in Major League Baseball batted left in the 2016 season

B.C. university to launch mini-satellite, study dark energy

University of Victoria engineering students to work with B.C. designed CubeSat, only 10cm by 10cm

Most Read