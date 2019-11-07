The discovery of a new dinosaur species, the first unique to B.C., has been confirmed by a Victoria palaeontologist. (Photo Courtesy of the Royal BC Museum)

Buster, the new B.C. dinosaur, has a Twitter account

‘It’s pronounced ‘Fair-uh-sawr-us’ NOT ‘Ferry-saurus’ OK??’

After news broke about the confirmation of an entirely new species of dinosaur, a Twitter account in its name appeared online.

Buster the Dinosaur has the Twitter handle @Ferrisaurus and had seven followers as of Thursday morning, about three hours after the first tweet.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Victoria museum unveils ‘Buster’ a new unique-to-B.C. dinosaur

Buster is the first dinosaur species unique to the province and was discovered in 1971 near the Sustut River in northern B.C. At the Royal BC Museum, curator of palaeontology Victoria Arbour identified the dinosaur with the new scientific name ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis,’ meaning “the iron lizard from the Sustut River.” But Arbour prefers to call the dinosaur Buster.

“It’s pronounced ‘Fair-uh-sawr-us’ NOT ‘Ferry-saurus’ OK??” Buster’s Twitter bio says.

READ ALSO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Arbour led an expedition to the Sustut River two years ago, searching near the Sustut basin to find the site where Buster’s claw was discovered nearly 50 years earlier. Arbour has been able to use Buster’s bones and other fossils from the region to learn about B.C. 67 million years ago.

“For the record, paleontology is really hard,” Buster tweeted Thursday morning, giving kudos to Arbour.

With files from Nina Grossman

