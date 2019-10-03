Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

The Campbell River shoreline is featured on a shoe designed by local mom Mellissa Davis for the 2019 Vans Global Custom Culture shoe design contest. Screenshot of design/Vans.ca
The Campbell River shoreline is featured on a shoe designed by local mom Mellissa Davis for the 2019 Vans Global Custom Culture shoe design contest. Screenshot of design/Vans.ca
The Campbell River shoreline is featured on a shoe designed by local mom Mellissa Davis for the 2019 Vans Global Custom Culture shoe design contest. Screenshot of design/Vans.ca

A Campbell River mom is hoping the local coastline will garner enough votes in an online contest for her design to be made into a pair of shoes.

Mellissa Davis has designed a Campbell River-inspired shoe for the 2019 Vans Custom Culture shoe design contest.

“I thought that Campbell River is kind of a good community to get behind people and help them win a contest like this, so why not put our beautiful coastline on the shoe,” she said.

Davis, who was born and raised on Vancouver Island, has lived on Quadra Island and has been in Campbell River for the last four years. She doesn’t have a background in art, but enjoys drawing and painting. She said the shoe design is only her second attempt at digital drawing.

She printed off a paper template from the contest and set out to sketch the major elements.

“I have always liked how iconic Big Rock is and so I knew that had to be in there. I wanted to do a little ode to Quadra by putting the Cape Mudge Lighthouse in there, and then I know that geographically the ferry would not be where it is on the shoe, but I couldn’t leave that out,” she said.

Davis said she’s always enjoyed drawing and painting, but has only recently started experiementing with digital art.

She’s always loved the Campbell River coastline.

“I love going and sitting at the beach and picking up sea glass and finding perfectly round rocks,” she said.

Since posting her design and asking for votes in a local Facebook group, Davis said she got more than 600 votes. It’s more than she was expecting, but she knows she has a long way to go if her design has any hope of making it to the next round.

Only 10 designs will move on for a shot to be made into a pair of shoes. The current top three designs have all cracked the 8,000 vote mark. The contest’s website said that after voting closes, the top designs will be shared with the contest’s four judges (two Vans representatives and two Los Angeles-based artists) who will narrow the options down to 10. Those finalists will work with a Vans design mentor to create their final submission.

The current round of voting continues until Oct. 13.

You can check out Davis’ design here.

RELATED: Get interactive with Campbell River’s Big Rock

RELATED: First Art & Earth Festival in Campbell River was an experiment gone terribly, terribly, right

RELATED: VIDEO: Plein air painters take in Sybil Andrews’ Cottage

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Just Posted

Current smoke is from pile burning says Kimberley Fire Chief

More burns to come next week depending on conditions

Kimberley educators recognized by CBEEN for environmental education

Three Kimberley educators are recipients of CBEEN’s 2019 Awards of Excellence

RCMP seize drugs, cash, in Cranbrook Walmart parking lot

S/Sgt. Barry Graham of the Cranbrook RCMP reports that on October 3,… Continue reading

New program adds social worker to Kimberley’s primary care team

A new member has been added to the primary care team in… Continue reading

Eat Think Vote comes to Cranbrook

Food security is on the menu at this forum

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

CBT committed $62.6M in programs, services across the region last year

Columbia Basin Trust is now providing over 70 programs and initiatives to… Continue reading

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

‘Unprecedented’ downturn in coal results in uncertainties for Teck

Company says downturn could result in hiring freeze, projects halted, equipment parked, jobs lost

MLA wants guarantee for religious dress in B.C. legislature

Surrey’s Rachna Singh says ‘uncovered’ could mean no turban

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

Most Read