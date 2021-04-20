(Photo by Mojpe/Pixabay)

Canadian kids extracting record amounts from Tooth Fairy

Our neighbours in the U.S. receive slightly less from Tooth Fairy visits

Now is a great time to be losing your baby teeth, as the Tooth Fairy’s generosity has reached an all-time high.

In Canada, the value of a lost tooth cashes in at an average of $5.99, according to a survey done by Delta Dental. Piggy banks across the country will be overflowing, as this means that for a full set of 20 baby teeth, kids are raking in about $120.

Our neighbours in the U.S. are receive slightly less from Tooth Fairy visits, getting an average of $4.70 per tooth. However, certain areas in the U.S. are paying more, including those in the northeast, who receive $5.72 per tooth, and western regions, receiving an average of $5.54 for a tooth.

Historical numbers show that kids in Canada under the age of 13 received an average of $3.44 per tooth six years ago. This was discovered in a 2015 survey done by Visa Canada, which based its results on 2,003 telephone interviews conducted with parents nationally.

In the same study, the Tooth Fairy proved more generous in some provinces than others, leaving an average of $4.08 per tooth in Quebec, $3.59 in Prairie provinces, $2.95 in Ontario and about $2.79 on average per tooth for kids in Atlantic Canada.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote North Island logging road

READ ALSO:Giant marine worms rising from burrows along Vancouver Island coast

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

Just Posted

People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
211 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

Currently, there are 875 active cases of the virus in the region

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. As of April 19, more than 230,000 doses have been administered across the Interior Health region. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
More than 230K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across Interior Health

A total of 220,216 first doses and 13,775 second doses have been given to residents across the B.C. Interior

Kimberley's Steve Tersmette has published Waterfall Hikes In Southern British Columbia, documenting 100 of the areas waterfalls. Steve Tersmette photo.
Kimberley’s Steve Tersmette publishes “Waterfall Hikes in Southern B.C.”

Kimberley’s Steve Tersmette has published his second offering entitled, Waterfall Hikes in… Continue reading

Crews and volunteers responded to a four-hectare wildfire on the lower half of the Aqam community lands near Cranbrook on Friday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Wildfire season gets early start in the East Kootenay

Fire crews, volunteers respond to two local wildfires, while prescribed burns turn weekend skies smoky

BC Wildfire Service image.
Prescribed burns necessary: Mayor McCormick

There were many complaints about smoke this past weekend

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

FILE – A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Can’t afford to lose another summer’: B.C. tourism group supports COVID travel rules

Details of new measures expected to be released Friday

x
A nakedly ambitious politician

MP bares all in Zoom meeting

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark. (Black Press Media files)
Former B.C. premier to testify at money laundering hearing today

Attorney General David Eby has been added to the witness list as well

Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister says her professional training as a family therapist helped her develop the New Democrat government’s first budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she will table Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to table budget that’s expected to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Robinson released a fiscal update last December that said the impact of the pandemic on B.C.’s economy was uncertain

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Photo by Mojpe/Pixabay)
Canadian kids extracting record amounts from Tooth Fairy

Our neighbours in the U.S. receive slightly less from Tooth Fairy visits

Paramedic Matthew Schlatter of Victoria is living a fuller life today due to the double lung transplant he received in 2019. He encourages B.C. residents to register as an organ donor and let their families know their wishes. (Instagram/Matthew Schlatter)
B.C. man living a full, active life after double-lung transplant

Matt Schlatter encourages people to register as an organ donor to help others live

Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Families of workers killed in Field train derailment allege negligence in lawsuit

Lawsuits allege the workers weren’t provided a safe work environment

Most Read