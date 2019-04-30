Black Press Media file photo.

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

A University of Texas study appears to have finally settled the debate on the differences between “cat” and “dog” people.

Researchers evaluated the Big Five personality dimensions among self-identified dog people and cat people by surveying 4,565 participants online.

RELATED: This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

According to the results, people who prefer canines scored more on extraversion and are more agreeable, conscientiousness and less likely to have neurotic traits and openness. The latter two were found to be traits of cat people, in addition to creativeness.

The study also found that the differences were significant even when considering the gender of the pet owners.

Rover, a Seattle-based pet care company that commissioned the study, also compiled research on how Canadian cat and dog owners differ in how they treat their furry companions, set to be released next week.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Keep pets away from gardens to prevent food-borne illness
Next story
Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Just Posted

Prescribed burn in Levirs Ave. area cancelled

Please note that due to uncooperative weather the prescribed burn in the… Continue reading

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery Mount Baker Student Exhibition “Touch” Art That Makes… Continue reading

Keeping Wild Things Wild

CBT helps fund WildSafe BC in local communities

Prescribed burn to take place in the Levirs Ave. area Thursday

Significant smoke is expected in the area

Update on Kimberley’s 4th Avenue project

Installation of underground utilities begins this week

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

Transgender inmate at B.C. women’s prison files discrimination complaint

Human Rights Tribunal hears case in June.

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Most Read