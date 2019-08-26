Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

Have you seen a lot of dogs on the internet today? That’s because Monday is International Dog Day!
Scroll down to see the best good boys and girls around. Want to enter your dog in the running? Send us a tweet!
They’re all good boys and girls
Have you seen a lot of dogs on the internet today? That’s because Monday is International Dog Day!
Scroll down to see the best good boys and girls around. Want to enter your dog in the running? Send us a tweet!
Wildsight takes youth on six-day wilderness adventure
Three Kimberley swimmers attended the Provincial competition at the Canada Games Pool in Kamloops.
The $100 counterfeit bills identified in Kimberley earlier this month have been… Continue reading
Fresh from performing at the Maumbury Festival in Dorchester, England, on August… Continue reading
Many local riders competed in the 2019 Nautique Canadian Wakesurf National Championships
The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer
Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot
Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day
The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil
Support for democracy increased over time
More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax
Star says “the best is yet to come” in exclusive Q&A from her Vancouver Island hometown
Bernier has said the 350,000 immigrants Canada accepts every year is too high a number
Three Kimberley swimmers attended the Provincial competition at the Canada Games Pool in Kamloops.
Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser
A food writer takes us on a trip to where the community eats
Harwin Baringh’s death has been labelled gang-related but the family has few answers
THC-infused gummies might be too much like kids’ treats for Health Canada
Star says “the best is yet to come” in exclusive Q&A from her Vancouver Island hometown
Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning