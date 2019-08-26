Bull. (Rita Cai)

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Have you seen a lot of dogs on the internet today? That’s because Monday is International Dog Day!

Scroll down to see the best good boys and girls around. Want to enter your dog in the running? Send us a tweet!

 

Rosco stares out the window, probably at a bird. (Debra Smith)

Bella, who looks like she could get some serious air with those ears. (John Ashbridge)

Luna. (Maike Mayden)

(Alison Spooner)

Moose stares solemnly off into the distance

Miss Vickie Lou. (Nicole Archibald)

Coco and Daisy. (Tardi Di Bello)

Arya. (Carmen Weld)

Bud eyeing up some snacks. (Steve Manby)

Coachella looking fly. (Audra Brousseau)

Bella ready to listen. (Mogan McLean)

Carl. (Ashley Wadhwani)

Zoe going for a big stretch. (Natalie Shykoluk)

Koko. (Pauline Chen)

Daisy Duke. (Kerry Rupert Olohan)

Canti. (Susan Duncan)

Loki. (Jeff Cesari)

Sam, who swears he did not get into the garbage can. (Philip Wolf)

Spacer. (Jessica Peters)

Luna, who’s having a grand old time at Pride. (Jen Zielinski)

Willow and Odin hanging out in the garden. (Sarah Preson)

Scout. (Claire Medlock)

Previous story
Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Just Posted

Kootenay youth Go Wild! into Height of the Rockies Provincial Park

Wildsight takes youth on six-day wilderness adventure

Kimberley swimmer Brooklyn Burki smashes provincial record in 200M Individual Medley

Three Kimberley swimmers attended the Provincial competition at the Canada Games Pool in Kamloops.

Counterfeit bills still being passed in Kimberley Cranbrook area

The $100 counterfeit bills identified in Kimberley earlier this month have been… Continue reading

English acoustic folk duo Sandtimer in concert at Studio 64, Kimberley

Fresh from performing at the Maumbury Festival in Dorchester, England, on August… Continue reading

East Kootenay wakesurfers have success in national championships

Many local riders competed in the 2019 Nautique Canadian Wakesurf National Championships

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

B.C. dad tells murder trial he wasn’t worried for daughters’ safety when storing drugs

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

Pamela Anderson returns home to enjoy ‘peace and solitude’ of B.C.

Star says “the best is yet to come” in exclusive Q&A from her Vancouver Island hometown

Maxime Bernier blames billboard woes on ‘totalitarian leftist mob’

Bernier has said the 350,000 immigrants Canada accepts every year is too high a number

Most Read