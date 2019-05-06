“Game of Thrones” scene in which a to-go coffee cup is spotted. (@JennyFefs/Twitter)

Coffee cup in ‘Game of Thrones’ scene perks up viewers

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

“Game of Thrones” fans got a taste of the modern world as the fictional series winds down to its final episodes.

Eagle-eyed viewers Sunday spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow did not react to the out-of-place cup.

READ MORE: B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

It’s not clear where the cup came from. Some viewers who took to Twitter concluded it was from Starbucks.

Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe.

HBO has not responded to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pakistani waiter finds fame as ‘Game of Thrones’ look-alike

Just Posted

Kootenay communities receive funding for wildfire mitigation

Province doles out nearly $1 million to regional communities, First Nations, ahead of fire season

Lock it up: thefts from vehicles continue in Kimberley

Once again, Kimberley RCMP are advising people to lock their vehicles, as… Continue reading

No decisions made on proposed Retallack recreation tenure near Kimberley

The application from Retallack for a 70,000ha tenure is still under review.

College of the Rockies celebrates annual Awards Ceremony

Over $89,000 in scholarships, bursaries, and awards presented to students in the ‘18/19 academic year

MP Stetski’s Local Food Bill sent to Senate committee

Earlier this year, Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski introduced a bill to… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO Lorne Borgal was among the victims

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Most Read