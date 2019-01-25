Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot: Anonymoose

New mascot introduced to increase awareness of anonymous crime tips

–– Kamloops This Week

The Crime Stoppers branch in Kamloops is introducing the community to its new mascot, whose name celebrates the incognito aspect of their services.

The local branch has unveiled Anonymoose — a personified moose that will help build awareness and educate the public.

“We are very excited to introduce him into our program and become more involved in community events,” said board member Erin MacKenzie.

Crimestoppers offers the public the ability to report crimes and give tips anonymously by phone or online, refraining from using caller ID or record phone calls and encrypting all texts and online tips in order to maintain a tipetser’s anonimity.

Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered for information leading to an arrest.

Since its inception in 1984, Kamloops Crimestoppers has received more than 21,300 calls, resulting in more than 1,500 arrests, about $9.7 million recovered in stolen property and $69.9 million in illegal drugs removed from the streets.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit, charitable organization that works with the RCMP, the news media and the community to fight crime.

