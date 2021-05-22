An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)

Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

A keen photographer snapped the moment an eagle tried to snatch a duckling from the waters of Panama Flats Thursday morning.

Christy Grinton shared a series of images of the fluffy duckings and the battle of the birds on her social media.

“When I arrived at the Panama flats I noticed a very cute bunch of Mallard ducklings with their mom, 11 in all. After a few shots I went along and photographed a bunch of other birds. As I was watching the blackbirds, all of a sudden all the ducks started to fly, which means only one thing – eagle,” she wrote.

Grinton recounts the battle as the momma duck protects the ducklings and thwarts the eagle.

Find the full story on Instagram.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Panama Flats can be both farm and parkland, councillor says

READ ALSO: Saanich spikes 37-acre ALR expansion at Panama Flats

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Just Posted

Salvador Martinez gets his first vaccination at his work, Hytec Kohler, thanks to Interior Health providing a clinic at the industrial site near Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health youth poked and prompted to make vaccines trendy

Health region surpasses 425,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Kimberley Alpine Resort's instructor Sean Sinclair named one of the Instructors of the Year by the Canadian Ski Instructors' Association. Photo courtesy of KAR.
KAR’s Sean Sinclair named one of Canada’s Instructors of the Year

Sinclair has been with Kimberley Alpine Resort for 14 years

The Kimberley Underground Mining Railway has undergone extensive restoration work and looks forward to a bigger and better year, after substantial losses in 2020 due to the pandemic. Photo courtesy of the Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society.
Kimberley Underground Mining Railway looking forward to bigger, better season

The Kimberley Underground Mining Railway is looking forward to a bigger and… Continue reading

Upcoming June events include sessions on music and dementia, as well as the opportunity to hear directly from people living with dementia as they reflect on what they have learned through their experience of the disease.
Dementia webinars offer practical tips to Kimberley residents and explore links between music and the brain

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. continues to provide residents of Kimberley affected… Continue reading

Wildsight is looking for a few gardeners with extra space this year. Wildsight photo
Wildsight Kimberley Backyard Farmers pilot project

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook has set a goal to address food security in… Continue reading

The goats of Vahana Nature Restoration were fighting and feasting on weeds at Cranbrook’s Idlewild Park, Thursday, May 20. (Barry Coulter photo)
VIDEO: Goats tackle weeds at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook

A “new, ancient” technology is helping out in the fight against invasive plants

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)
Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Most Read