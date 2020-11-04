Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News

‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

To Americans in need of a little comfort while anticipating the results of the last night’s election: Canada’s got you covered.

Social media users are volunteering to be “emotional support Canadians” to their southern neighbours as the anxiety of U.S. presidential race drags on past voting day.

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes and swine sensation Esther the Wonder Pig are among the high-profile Canucks who have offered their services.

On Twitter Liu encouraged Americans to look after themselves, suggesting self-care tips such as taking a walk, calling friends or drinking a glass of water.

While many Americans welcomed the cross-border outreach on social media, some Canadians felt our emotional energy should be directed at problems closer to home.

Many Twitter users noted the irony of Canadians extending a hand to another country while failing to address its own issues with systemic racism against Indigenous Peoples.

The Canadian Press

