Forbes names Victoria one of the world’s top travel destinations of 2023

Victoria has made Forbes’ Best Places To Travel Around the World in 2023 list. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria has been called one of this year’s top travel destinations in the world by Forbes.

B.C.’s capital city was chosen as one of the 23 places on the list because of its impressive natural landscapes, great food and drink options, Indigenous-led tours and kayaking excursions, environmental initiatives and magical biking adventures.

“I love the ease of this compact, walkable city and each visit I seem to discover brand-new treasures,” said Seattle-based writer Corinne Whiting, who picked Victoria for the list. “One of the unexpected joys of living in the Pacific Northwest turned out to be frequent jaunts to charming Victoria. It doesn’t hurt that Canadians are some of the nicest folks around, too.”

The only other location in the country on the list was Edmonton

The entire list can be found at forbes.com.

“This year, the picks for where to go in 2023 span the gamut from European capitals to exotic beach escapes to sustainable rainforest retreats,” Forbes said in a statement.

READ MORE: Victoria named 10th friendliest city in world by travel magazine

@brendanmayer

brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tourism VictoriaVictoria