Free Tesla 3 offered with purchase of Surrey townhome

Lower Mainland-based real estate developer Century Group started offering Tesla Model 3 vehicles Sept. 14 as incentives to clear out remaining Viridian townhomes in South Surrey. (Wikimedia Commons)

Move over, avocado toast and wine. The newest giveaway from a Lower Mainland housing developer is an entire electric vehicle.

Century Group announced Sept. 12 it will give away a Model Tesla 3, valued at $55,000, with each remaining home purchase at Viridian townhomes in South Surrey.

READ MORE: Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

“While each private garage at Viridian is already pre-wired for electric vehicle charging, all sales will also receive a Tesla Silver Wall Connector charger,” the Viridian website says.

The two- to four-bedroom townhomes, overlooking the Nicomekl River from the Rosemary Heights neighbourhood, are priced from $1.058 million. The floor plans range from 2,228 square feet to 2,491 square feet, with features such as a “gourmet kitchen,” covered outdoor decks and, fittingly, double-wide garages.

This spring, developers in Metro Vancouver were offering free avocado toast and wine to attract potential homebuyers.

Woodbridge Homes Ltd. announced that anyone who purchased a unit in its West Coquitlam development, Kira, would get a year’s supply of avocado toast. The incentive amounted to a $500 gift card at a local eatery.

Condos at Mode, one of Wesgroup Properties’ developments in Vancouver Killarney neighbourhood, came with a promise of a free glass of wine a day for a year. That meant a $1,500 gift card to a local liquor store, or about $29 a week to spend on a bottle of wine.

“It’s a slower, more competitive market,” Brad Jones, vice president of development at Wesgroup, said at the time. “The onus is on us to show we have the most attractive offering.”

READ MORE: B.C. housing sales predicted to slow, prices to fall in 2019

As of Sept. 16, more than 80 per cent of the 57 Viridian homes had sold. The Tesla offer, which went live on Sept. 14 and runs to Oct. 31, applies to the 10 homes that remain.

READ MORE: An affordable place in Vernon to call home



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter