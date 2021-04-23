The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into police. He was not identified. (U.S. Forestry Service)

Gender reveal party explosion rocks several U.S. towns

The family blew up 80 pounds of Tannerite in a quarry, police said

One New Hampshire family’s gender reveal party was such a blast that it rattled towns, set off reports of an earthquake, and could be heard from across the state line, police said.

Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts border, received reports of a loud explosion Tuesday evening. They responded to Torromeo quarry where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives.

The source was Tannerite — 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of it, police said. The family thought the quarry would be the safest spot to blow up the explosive, which is typically sold over the counter as a target for firearms practice, police said.

Nearby residents said the blast rocked their homes. Some reported property damage, NBC 10 Boston reported.

“We heard this god-awful blast,” Sara Taglieri, who lives in a home that abuts the quarry, told the television station. “It knocked pictures off our walls … I’m all up for silliness and whatnot, but that was extreme.”

Taglieri’s husband, Matt, told the TV station that neighbours reported cracks in the foundation of their homes from the explosion.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into police. He was not identified.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and they will make a determination on charges.

Most Read