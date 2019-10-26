Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019.
From Pennywise, the evil clown in IT, to the Stranger Things cast, here’s this spooky season’s top 10 list:
What are you dressing up as this Halloween?
Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019.
From Pennywise, the evil clown in IT, to the Stranger Things cast, here’s this spooky season’s top 10 list:
Miner’s third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders drops from $1.28 billion to $369 million
MLA Tom Shypitka says this, “is devastating news for my communities.”
Kimberley’s Bavarian Home Hardware is being congratulated by WildSafeBC for completing their… Continue reading
A milestone in East Kootenay refugee support arose this month. Pan Mao,… Continue reading
A Kimberley tradition begins its 38th season this Saturday evening at Centre… Continue reading
Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin
Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992
Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.
Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period
Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.
The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland
Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel
BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required
Miner’s third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders drops from $1.28 billion to $369 million
A milestone in East Kootenay refugee support arose this month. Pan Mao,…
Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station
MLA Tom Shypitka says this, “is devastating news for my communities.”
Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates
A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.