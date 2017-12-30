Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Motorists stopped on the Coquihalla Highway due to avalanche control were treated to a game of shinny that broke out in the right hand lane while the players waited for traffic to start flowing again.

A fellow motorist snapped a photo showing off the long line of cars as well as the beautiful scenery and posted it to twitter.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

Just Posted

Structure fire on Dewdney Way causes extensive damage

There were no injuries reported, Fire Department is investigating.

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in Arrow Lake

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

A dozen quilts for The Pines

A joint effort, Mary Frick of Sew Creative and members of the… Continue reading

Cold temperatures to last through weekend

You may have noticed that it’s been cold outside lately. Yes, it… Continue reading

Highway 95 closed in both directions

3.6 Kilometres south of Radium 4 Corners

Watch: News recap, Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

House saved, dog resuscitated by Elkford Fire Rescue

Elkford Fire Rescue resuscitated a family dog yesterday after responding to a… Continue reading

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Most Read

  • Hockey on the highway

    A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway