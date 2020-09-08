Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 8

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Morgan is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

You may soon start something new that begins small and blossoms quickly. Over time, Virgo, this may engulf a big part of your life and become very, very rewarding in myriad ways – personally, professionally, and financially. If this starts as a hobby or a simple interest, you should find yourself deeply and inexplicably compelled to it, and that’s because your intuition will be picking up the future importance of this thing in your life. Someone may be trying to urge you to slow down with a quest that has taken up a lot of your time and emotions. They may believe that your obsession with this is doing you great harm. But actually, your pursuit of this is healing you on some level. Slowing down won’t hurt, and in fact, it could lead to deeper contemplation of where else you can go with this, but you must do what feels right for you.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

Clarity is coming to you in an area of your life that has been foggy at best, Libra. You may have struggled with communication and the application of someone else’s way of doing something, and it may have become a personal battle of wills. But one of the most important parts of conquering a problem like this is to reach a point of comprehension where you truly understand another person’s reasons and motives, and that is being unveiled at this very moment. Do your best to see from someone else’s point of view, and that will be half the battle. No matter how deeply you are daydreaming, a thundercrack can jolt you away from your thoughts. The equivalent of a thunderbolt could awaken you this week and tempt you away from a course you have been following.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

Did you ever get a school paper back from a teacher with so many red correction marks throughout that it seemed like it was hemorrhaging? It is a feeling of abject failure, as though nothing you did was worthy of your time or anyone else’s attention. Whether this happened to you or not, you certainly know how difficult it can be to be criticized so strongly, dear Scorpio. You need some time away from opinion-givers and people who don’t understand or believe in you. Spending time in the presence of bullies and critical people can only bring you down. This week, choose to spend your time around people who are upbeat, people who can clearly see your goodness, people who employ humor and inspiration to drive their conversations. Anything less is unworthy of your time.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

It is only September, Sagittarius, but you may already be thinking about your resolutions for next year. That could be because you feel you have not accomplished enough this year, and you believe you need to compensate for not being further ahead. But that’s nonsense. You moved along at a pace that was comfortable and right for you, and there is nothing wrong with that. Timing is everything – or at least it is a big part of any plan – but you can’t limit yourself because of time. If there are things you want to do, take some time this week to figure them out without worrying about whether this is the ideal time or not. Just plan and let things fall into place in their own good time.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

An awkward moment could lead to a breakthrough in a relationship this week. Something that starts out as an embarrassing and unintentional reveal may lead to a conversation that can be very productive and healing. No matter who brings up a certain subject, make sure you are available to hash things out, Capricorn. You will be happy that you could be involved in making this happen. A close call with a financial matter could be a reminder this week to either be more on top of money-related matters or to be less relaxed when it comes to your finances. The lesson will be invaluable, and luckily you should come out of it unscathed. Teamwork is in the spotlight for you this week, so if there is a venture you have given up on because you couldn’t manage it by yourself, seek out a partner who has a like-minded way of thinking and the same goals. You could wind up partnering with someone who can complement your strengths and balance out any weaknesses.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

Dealing with a relationship matter may be on your mind this week, dear Aquarius. Don’t put off the conversation you need to have, for this week offers a great chance to put things back in order in this regard. Some of the problems you have been dealing with that involve a significant other or a close family member are due largely to miscommunication. You are probably two very different people who can have trouble reconciling certain ideals. Work at it because peace and harmony are attainable. Don’t be afraid to speak up about something you believe in this week. Even though you aren’t one to get into a deep or combative debate, expressing what you feel will not only be cathartic – it will also attract others to your side who feel the same way, and some of their identities might surprise you.

Pisces (2/19-2/30)

With your “go with the flow” personality, you often come off as quite laid back and accepting of those around you. You are capable of being the neutral one when friends or family members are in conflict – even when you happen to side with one over the other. But this week, Pisces, a topic might arise that could put you at odds with many of the people in your world. Although your tendency may be to just let it fly over your head, there is a principle involved here that you need to stand up for, so be sure to speak up for yourself. Although your creative ideas can lead to sources of income, you are not always the best one to manage those assets when they come to you. If a lack of organization or understanding of a financial issue has a chance of putting your finances at risk, then be sure to connect with a financial consultant or accountant, or anyone you know with the required expertise. Protecting your financial security must be a priority.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

When you “cut someone down to size,” Aries, you might justify this by thinking they had it coming. They did something to you that hurt you, and they deserve whatever they receive. But the very idea of cutting someone down to size means you are making them smaller. No one likes to feel insignificant. You may have a chance this week to handle a matter like this in a way that is completely new to you. Instead of making someone feel smaller, you need to build them up. If someone has hurt you, be kind. If someone has belittled you, praise their talents. Whatever you face, deal with it in a kinder way, and the result will be very positive and very memorable. You may realize this week that a battle that began quite some time ago can only bring a hollow victory. You may want to succeed ahead of someone else because you see them as your competition.

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

The old “Irish wakes” were supposed to be raucous affairs with drinking and dancing and music. The life of the deceased is celebrated while the aggrieved drink toasts and discuss fond memories of the guest of honor. It’s a great way to be remembered. But what you are about right now, dear Taurus, is making memories – not fondly remembering missed opportunities of any kind. Even though there is one certain missed chance you think about often with smiles and maybe even laughter, it is not such an issue. This week, if you still think of this hopefully, then revive it and celebrate it as a possibility – not a lost chance. You may have struggled a lot in recent weeks with any matter of things, from work to personal relationships. Because of that, you may feel a bit beaten down. But an unexpected boost of confidence could occur this week when someone who impresses you shares that they are impressed by you.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

Money is on your mind, and it may be in your immediate future – more of it, anyway. You are driven by earning and accruing money, as much as the challenges it presents to you, dear Gemini, as well as the wealth and accumulation of freedom that it can represent. But you do need to get your priorities in order, and this week, a lesson from the universe may come to you in a way that is connected to money. This may come as a morality lesson connected to a business deal or a purchase. If you learn your lesson well, there could be greater financial abundance in the weeks ahead. You may not think of yourself as a capable presenter or speaker because you often think in unconventional terms. But this week you may have the chance to convince others to become involved, or to fund, some venture that is important to you.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

Leo (7/23-8/22)

Ordering a pizza to be delivered to your home is a different experience from driving to the pizza place and enjoying your fare in the pizza parlor. At home you can kick back and enjoy your pie from the comfort of your couch while you binge-watch your favorite shows. If you enjoy your pizza in the restaurant, you can enjoy a conversation over a glass of wine in a warm setting, meeting and greeting others from your community. One is not better than the other – it just depends on the mood you happen to be in. You may have a choice this week that is very much like the above scenario, Leo. Neither option is wrong. Neither option is better. It will all come down to what is best and most enjoyable for you at the moment. Base your choice that way, and you can’t go wrong.

