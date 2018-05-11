How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Even though most moms say they just want to spend time with their family, the average Canadian will spend an average of at least $87 on a Mother’s Day gift.
According to a survey conducted by RetailMeNot.ca, about 85 per cent of Canadian moms said they wouldn’t be upset if their kids skipped the presents.
But that’s not stopping children from spending $87 to $155 to show their appreciation, the survey says.
Respondents said some of their typical purchases are:
- Dinner – $72
- Experiences together – $70
- Gift card – $55
- Flowers – $36
- Chocolate or candy – $20
- Card – $12
And for those who might not have the cash to spare and are going the homemade route: 97 per cent of moms said kids don’t have to break the bank to make them feel special, and that “it’s the thought that counts.”
