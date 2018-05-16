Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Some have called it the next gold-verses-blue dress debacle.

A widely-shared audio clip is polarizing social media users, with some hearing a voice saying “Laurel” and others “Yanny.”

The computer-generated sound bit surfaced online earlier this week.

The latest internet sensation has brought many back to the photo of the dress that caused nothing short of physical altercations between friends and family in 2015. Some said the dress was white and gold, others blue and black.

The true colour of the dress remains a mystery.

Some users online have suggested that age of the person, as well as frequency, play a role in what word people hear.

So which do you hear?

Previous story
B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Just Posted

Saved from the depths

Man credits Operation Street Angel for rescuing him from depression, homelessness and alcohol

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Rain, storms to hit Kootenays, Boundary amid flood crisis

Environment Canada is calling for 20 to 40 mm of rain by Friday

Boil Water Notice issued for Kimberley

With very warm temperatures driving the snow melt, turbidity readings in Mark… Continue reading

100 youth attend the Basin Youth Network 2018 Leadership Summit in Kimberley

Basin youth inspired and equipped to make a difference

Watch: Tour of the Kimberley SunMine

An exclusive look at Kimberley’s award-winning SunMine

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson spar over pipeline on Fraser flood tour

Searching for happiness on path to reconciliation

Senator Murray Sinclair speaks about historical residential school abuse and the power of education.

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

Most Read

  • Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

    Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said