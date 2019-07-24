It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

Tequila. You either enjoy the extract of the blue agave plant or you’re lying.

Or maybe, you really don’t like tequila. Some people have their reasons—and good ones at that.

But regardless of your palette, this is a celebration and your friends say you really don’t have a choice. So we’re here to lay down some options for you to participate in the festivities and to enjoy the drink responsibly.

READ MORE: 10 things that 80s movies taught you

READ MORE: Wake up, wake up! Lightning and thunderstorm rattles Okanagan Valley

  • Share your tequila transgressions… if you dare.

  • Appreciate the process. Agave plants have to be maintained while the tequila ages as it ages in the plant, not in barrels.

  • Mix it up! Try some mezcal. Careful though, all tequilas are mezcals, but not all mezcals are tequilas.

  • These seven-second margaritas will keep you and your friends happy for… minutes.

  • Watch this… again… and again.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Titanic survivor’s light-up cane goes for $62,500 at auction

Just Posted

Knee woes end captain’s Dynamiters career

Chase Gedny won’t be returning for the 2019/20 season because of a recurring knee injury

Kootenay, Columbia Valley and Boundary region credit unions proceed with merger plans

Next step is regulatory application for consent to present merger to members

Motor Mountain Nationals in Kimberley this weekend

Kimberley’s summer festivals continue non-stop, with the Motor Mountain Nationals up this… Continue reading

We’re in a climate emergency, let’s act like it Wayne Stetski, M.P. (Kootenay – Columbia)

One of the issues I hear about most frequently from constituents is… Continue reading

A great weekend of soccer at JulyFest tournament

The annual JulyFest Soccer Tournament had another successful year with teams from… Continue reading

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

NDP MPs hold plastic pollution roundtable in Cranbrook

Wayne Stetski and Nathan Cullen discuss plastic pollution crisis, hear concerns from local citizens

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

Weed Warrior: Some tastier alternatives to the invader- English Holly

English Holly, an invasive shrub with poisonous red berries, is on the… Continue reading

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Most Read