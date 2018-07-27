It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse – but North Americans will have to sit this one out.

The total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century. The eclipse will appear red, also known as a “blood moon.”

Unfortunately, North America is the only continent where the eclipse won’t be visible, while Europe, South America and Australia will get partial views.

Africa and Asia will have the best views.

For those regions of the world, people will see the eclipse late on July 27 into the twilight hours of July 28.

The next lunar eclipse available to North Americans will be Jan. 21, 2019.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Just Posted

Council approves development permit for St. Mary Lake Road

The proponent hopes to subdivide their property into seven residential parcels.

MP announces additional investment for Kootenay-Columbia youth employment

Nelson – MP Wayne Stetski announced today an additional federal investment of… Continue reading

Land on Kimbrook Crescent to see development after years of sitting vacant

The developer hopes to build two multi-family units

Development Permit goes through for Rotary Drive

Tyee Homes hopes to build a 30 unit duplex and townhouse development.

Firm seeks investors for International School

Mayor Don McCormick will head to China in October to assist search

Watch: Week in review

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Youths playing with lighter start Kelowna wildfire by accident

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire department are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Most Read

  • It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

    Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century