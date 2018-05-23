Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump violates the First Amendment by blocking critics on Twitter for political speech.

Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan issued the written decision Wednesday.

In ruling, she said no government official — including the president — is above the law.

READ MORE: ‘Mission Accomplished’ in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter

READ MORE: Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’

The case was brought last July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven individuals blocked by Trump after criticizing the Republican president.

After a hearing this year, the judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics. At the time, a Justice Department attorney agreed that muting would enable Trump to avoid a tweet he doesn’t want to read.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

Just Posted

North Star Quilt Society hosts East Kootenay Quilt Conference

The East Kootenay Quilters Conference took place on Saturday, April 28, 2018,… Continue reading

RCMP busy over long weekend with impaired drivers

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that there were no… Continue reading

CARP National Walking Day, May 26, 2018

Local Seniors Advocacy Group makes physical activity a top priority.

Bear causes damage to property on Dogwood Drive

WildSafeBC urges residents to store their garbage, remove all attractants

Rotary at work in Kimberley

Last Wednesday, Kimberley Rotarians Scott Owen, Pat Barclay and Sandra Roberts were… Continue reading

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by owners

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

Most Read

  • Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

    The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics