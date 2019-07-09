Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard takes a selfie holding his playoffs MVP trophy during the NBA basketball championship team’s victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Did you get caught up in Raptors fever this year? Sad you’ll never get to see NBA finals MVP Kawhi Leonard play now that he’s abandoned Canada for the L.A. Clippers?

Well, never fear. According to the NBA, Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver Oct. 17.

Tickets aren’t available yet, but given Toronto Raptors tickets went for thens of thousands in NBA finals, they’re sure to cost a pretty penny.

READ MORE: Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

READ MORE: ‘Build this man a statue’: Twitter responds to Leonard’s move to Clippers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.