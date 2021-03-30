A new Krispy Kreme offer is available to customers once every Monday until Victoria Day in Canada. (Instagram/Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme giving out free coffee, doughnuts until Victoria Day

The promotion will see Canadians indulge without guilt… about the number in their bank account

Krispy Kreme has launched a special promotion for Canadians – it’s giving away free doughnuts and coffee on Mondays for the next month.

At participating Canadian locations, customers can pick up a free glazed doughnut and a medium coffee, with no other purchase required.

The U.S. company currently has one franchise location in British Columbia, at 7153 120 St. in Delta. Drive-through service is available at the store.

The promotion will run until May 24, Victoria Day.

Most Read