Shirley Stewart was inspired to make her own version of ‘Bernie Mittens’ for herself and three friends. She said hundreds of knitters around the world are doing the same. (Facebook image)

Shirley Stewart was inspired to make her own version of ‘Bernie Mittens’ for herself and three friends. She said hundreds of knitters around the world are doing the same. (Facebook image)

Lower Mainland knitter among hundreds making her own version of ‘Bernie Mittens’

Inspired by the U.S. senator who became an internet sensation

After U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders was photographed wearing a pair of homemade mittens to the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden as president, he became an internet sensation. His picture inserted into television and movie stills, album covers and famous artwork.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders visits B.C. landmarks through the magic of photo editing

When people went looking to buy the so-called “Bernie mittens,” they quickly learned that they were the creation of Vermont school teacher Jen Ellis.

Ellis was flooded with requests for her mittens and went online to advise people that she had no more for sale.

“I’m so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration,” Ellis told Twitter.

So some people decided to make their own.

Langley resident Shirley Stewart said there are hundreds of people on knitting webpages around the world, all making their own versions.

Stewart, who takes part in a virtual 5K walk and run with two friends, is making three pairs (one for each of them) using a slightly different design – because, she insisted, it’s considered bad form to exactly imitate another knitter’s original design.

“[The Ellis pattern] has fabric in the palm, mine doesn’t,” Stewart explained.

Stewart added the original design looks like it may have been inspired by traditional Newfoundland knitting patterns.

“It’s very close,” she commented.

And warm.

Stewart thinks that’s what struck a chord with people, the image of Sanders, bundled up in a parka and mittens against the cold weather at the outdoor ceremony.

“It was someone who wasn’t seeking attention,” she thinks.

“He was just being Bernie.”

READ MORE: Another Bernie Sanders meme, this time in Langley

As part of the online explosion of doctored photos featuring the the 79-year-old Vermont Democratic senator, Sanders popped up as a playground monitor at Aldergrove’s Shortreed Elementary.

Shortreed principal Chris Wejr posted his own composite image on Twitter, commenting that he was “not sure about this new noon hour supervisor.”

There were several other B.C. examples of the Sanders meme, including one that placed him next to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a B.C. COVID briefing.

An amused Sanders told talk show host Seth Meyers that “I was just sitting there trying to keep warm.”

Sanders is now selling sweatshirts with the image to raise money for Meals on Wheels in Vermont.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyU.S. election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Shirley Stewart was inspired to make her own version of ‘Bernie Mittens’ for herself and three friends. She said hundreds of knitters around the world are doing the same. (Facebook image)

Shirley Stewart was inspired to make her own version of ‘Bernie Mittens’ for herself and three friends. She said hundreds of knitters around the world are doing the same. (Facebook image)

Previous story
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day
Next story
VIDEO: Daisy the llama gets ‘nip and tuck’ after being rescued

Just Posted

Ridership on Kimberley Transit was down 34 per cent in 2020 due to COVID. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Transit ridership down in 2020 due to COVID

Kimberley city council received the 2020 ridership update for transit services, a… Continue reading

Barry Coulter photo
The force of the ice

X-wing ice sculpture adorns HeidOut patio in Cranbrook

city hall
City of Kimberley will apply for grant to implement organic recycling

Council will not vote on whether to go ahead until they get results of grant applications

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

It has been almost seven years since the death of Peter de Groot, and there has yet to be an inquest into his death. File photo
Family of Peter de Groot still waiting for inquest

The Slocan man was killed in a confrontation with police in 2014

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
Kootenay MLA urges calm after COVID-19 cluster identified in Fernie

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka reminds people to follow directives issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Amanda Gorman reads a poem at the Inauguration of president Joe Biden in Washington, DC. Photo courtesy of TED.
This is what hope looks like

We tell the truth. We seek a way through the pain. We heed the call to be the change our world needs

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Most Read