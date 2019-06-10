Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Although the City of Vancouver might not be hosting a viewing party for Game 5 of the NBA finals but there are still lots of places to get a larger than life viewing of the possibly historic game.
The Toronto Raptors are taking on the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. Monday and if they win, they could be the first ever Canadian NBA champions.
Cineplex is hosting viewing parties at its locations in Langley, International Village in Vancouver, Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas in North Vancouver, Riverport in Richmond and its Victoria cinemas.
Hey @Raptors fans, we've got #Aladdin himself on our side! 💪 #WeTheNorth @MenaMassoud @TannerZipchen pic.twitter.com/HJhqwJlg8Q
— Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) June 6, 2019
Abbotsford residents can catch the game at the Abbotsford Centre, while those in Richmond can check out the River Rock Casino viewing party.
In Vancouver, the Fortune Sound Club viewing party features no cover, free pizza, prizes and more, starting at 5:30 p.m.
And almost as far away from Toronto as you can get in Canada is Prince Rupert, which is hosting a 500-person viewing party at the city’s arena.
If your city isn’t hosting any viewing parties, fans can always hit up the nearest bar, set up a projector in the yard or at worst, there’s always the couch.