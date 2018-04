One dollar from every Happy Meal, Big Mac or hot beverage will help charities across the province

Any reason to buy a Happy Meal.

On Wednesday, McDonald’s restaurants across B.C. are joining 1,400 restaurants across the country in donating $1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal or hot McCafe beverage to children’s charities.

In its 41 years, the event has raised more than $67 million for charities including the Ronald McDonald House.

The B.C. branch’s house in Vancouver sees more than 2,000 families visit each year, while sick children undergo treatment at BC Childrens Hospital.