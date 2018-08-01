Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

Molson Coors Canada, the business arm of Molson Coors Brewing Co., says it has entered into a joint venture to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages.

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17, but edible products infused with pot will remain illegal until specific government regulations are rolled out in 2019 at the earliest.

The brewer says the venture with The Hydropothecary Corporation (HEXO) will be a standalone start-up with its own board and management team, with Molson Coors Canada having a 57.5 per cent interest and HEXO holding the balance.

The joint venture is subject to various approvals conditions and is scheduled to close before Sept. 30.

HEXO, based in Gatineau, Que., currently has more than 300,000 square feet of production capacity with an expansion more than three times that size to be completed by the end of the year.

“While we remain a beer business at our core, we are excited to create a separate new venture with a trusted partner that will be a market leader in offering Canadian consumers new experiences with quality, reliable and consistent non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages,” said Molson Coors Canada president and CEO Frederic Landtmeters.

“Molson Coors Canada has a unique opportunity to participate in this exciting and rapidly expanding consumer segment,” he said.

“We are excited about this partnership with Molson Coors Canada … as we embark on the journey of building a brand new market,” added HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Just Posted

Wildfires in East Kootenay cause highway closure

Hwy 93 through Kootenay National Park closed Wednesday due to visibility

First Saturday Celebrates the Arts in Kimberley

The mid-summer First Saturday is upon us on August 4, and the… Continue reading

Got bats in your belfry?

If you find a bat, alive or dead, never touch it with your bare hands

Letter: what a great weekend

Thanks to volunteers

Blue Lake Campers safe from Findlay Creek wildfire

The 10-hectare fire is burning 15 kilometres from Canal Flats with no significant growth

Classic Indian Motorcycles roll through Kimberley

Show and shine at Sully Pub was a big attraction

20 years later, destructive 98’ B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to reduced

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident southwest of Nakusp

Police investigating why rider lost control

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s B.C. vacation rental

Residents of Tofino voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Most Read

  • Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

    Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

  • Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

    Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up