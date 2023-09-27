A diehard Denver Broncos fan in Kelowna jokingly said that last week’s 70-20 lost to Miami made him retire a fan of the team. (Charlie Bischoff/Facebook Marketplace)

‘My breaking point’: Denver Broncos fan in Kelowna has had enough

Denver is 0-3 this season, including a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday

A Denver Broncos fan in Kelowna has had enough.

After years of losing records since winning the Super Bowl in 2015, a 70-20 loss on Sunday, Sept. 24 was the tipping point for a fan in Kelowna.

On Sunday after the massive loss to Miami, Facebook user Charlie Bischoff took the marketplace by posting all his Broncos gear for free with the title ‘Retiring Broncos Fan’.

“Been a strong fan for 10+ years but this week’s game was my breaking point,” said Bischoff. “Getting rid of my memorabilia willing to trade for therapy sessions and highlights of Super Bowl 50.”

Despite being a fan when Denver won the Super Bowl in 2015, the Broncos are 44-73, including an 0-3 start to this season since then.

Bischoff went back into the post and stated the post is a joke and added “[I] am loving the kind and not so kind words from fellow NFL fans.”

Maybe a change of heart will happen if the Broncos beat the also winless Chicago Bears this Sunday, Oct. 1.

