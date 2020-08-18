A transient orca punts a seal into the air off the coast of Vancouver Island. (Five Star Whale Watching/Facebook)

Orca punting seal spotted by Greater Victoria whale watching company

Five Star Whale Watching captured images of the encounter

A Greater Victoria whale watching company captured some spectacular images of a transient orca showing off its strength.

Five Star Whale Watching posted images of a member of the T10 pod punting a seal into the air off the coast of Vancouver Island on Sunday, Aug. 16.

“It was an unbelievable sight and showed the power and skill of these apex predators,” the tour company wrote in its Facebook post.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Orca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horoscopes for the week of August 17
Next story
Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope. B.C.

Just Posted

Cranbrook History Centre releasing nine railcars from its collection

The Cranbrook History Centre has begun the process of deaccessioning nine of… Continue reading

Kimberley supports local RCMP detachment

The residents of Kimberley and the surrounding area have always been very… Continue reading

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations a step in the right direction: Wildsight

The environmental group Wildsight says that changes to this year’s hunting and… Continue reading

Heat warning issued with record breaking highs for Cranbrook area

A ridge of high pressure is creating warm temperatures across southern B.C.

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope. B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Most Read