Victoria woman Rubee Twohig created her Instagram account @RubeeMeetsDogs to help combat online negativity. (Instagram/@RubeeMeetsDogs)

Victoria woman Rubee Twohig created her Instagram account @RubeeMeetsDogs to help combat online negativity. (Instagram/@RubeeMeetsDogs)

Paws-itively joyful: B.C. woman spreads warm fuzzies with ‘pup-arazzi’ pictures

@RubeeMeetsDogs Instagram account gathering attention with its happy dog encounters

A Victoria woman is bringing some ‘paws-itivity’ to social media with an Instagram account dedicated to the region’s four-legged residents.

Rubee Twohig, 19, started documenting her interactions with Victoria pups in summer 2019 while working at Kid Sister Ice Cream in busy Fan Tan Alley. With permission from their humans, Twohig would feed the canine visitors small waffle cones while her co-workers documented on their phones.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island’s wingnut dogs need love and training, too

Soon, the Instagram account @RubeeMeetsDogs was born. Twohig posts pictures of the dogs she meets, usually with a little anecdote about the pup’s personality.

“There’s so much bad news out there that I think everyone needs some positivity,” Twohig said. “Last spring was so hard and there was so much darkness. … It was nice to have something like ‘oh, here’s this silly dog who like to wear hats.’”

From meeting an English bulldog named Meatball to repeat run-ins with a puppy named Cookie, Twohig appears to get as much joy from the interactions as her followers.

READ ALSO: Lost Vancouver Island dog found after 12 days in snowy wilderness

“It just is like a little breath of fresh air,” she said. “It’s a nice little positive part of people’s days.”

Currently, she has about 500 followers, but Twohig’s fan base is growing. She laughs and says she was recently recognized on the street and her boss made her business cards to hand out to new talent (people who let her photograph their dogs.)

Twohig doesn’t have a long-term plan for the account, but for now she hopes to keep spreading joy, one canine at a time.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsGreater VictoriaInstagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Just Posted

A head-on collision near Yahk on Monday, March 22, claimed the life of a young woman from Creston.
Young woman killed in crash near Yahk

Collision happened early Monday morning, March 22

A logging truck and a train were involved in a collision last week in Canal Flats. The truck driver has been fined for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign. Photo contributed.
Logging truck and train sustain significant damage in Canal Flats collision

Columbia Valley RCMP have issued a fine following an investigation into a… Continue reading

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

Kimberley Alpine Resort announces the return of North Star Days, to be held virtually this year. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Alpine Resort announces Virtual North Star Week

After having to cancel the fan-favourite event last year due to concerns… Continue reading

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast Photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on October 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates critique rising jail figures in some provinces after initial COVID-19 fall

Only the federal prison systems and British Columbia’s system continued a decreasing trend over the summer

The concessions stand at a Cineplex movie theatre in Toronto remains closed on July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cineplex CEO calls COVID-19 cinema closures in Alberta ‘devastating’ for employees

Ellis Jacob argues that cinemas are a safer form of gathering than other indoor venues

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore holds her son Asher, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, in this recent handout image provided by Lore. (Contributed to The Canadian Press)
Victoria MLA’s son, 4, diagnosed with brain tumour; announces step back from duties

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police lights
Man charged for impersonating police after following motorist to bonfire in Prince George

This is one of two incidents in a week’s time involving fake police officers

Gonzalez says the pandemic has pushed some students into situations where they need professional therapists, and many school counsellors are not trained in mental health. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
SD8 provides trauma training for teachers

Javier Gonzalez is applying new research about trauma and brain development

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province looks at vaccine priority for Surrey educators

Surrey is, ‘by far’ the highest risk area for COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Most Read