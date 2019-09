BC Ferries volunteers collected about 1,725 kg of trash from B.C.’s beaches in the summer of 2019. (BC Ferries) BC Ferries volunteers collected about 1,725 kg of trash from B.C.’s beaches in the summer of 2019. (BC Ferries) BC Ferries volunteers collected about 1,725 kg of trash from B.C.’s beaches in the summer of 2019. (BC Ferries) BC Ferries volunteers collected about 1,725 kg of trash from B.C.’s beaches in the summer of 2019. (BC Ferries) BC Ferries volunteers collected about 1,725 kg of trash from B.C.’s beaches in the summer of 2019. (BC Ferries)

BC Ferries workers who volunteered to help clean up B.C. beaches this summer found some strange items.

Among the approximate 1,725 kg of trash they collected were a baby stroller, car parts and a can of ham.

About 330 employees took part in the effort to clean up about 50 kilometres of shoreline.

