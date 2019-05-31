This photo taken on Thursday May 30, 2019 with a drone shows Pointe du Hoc, near Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

PHOTOS: D-Day Normandy sites today captured by drone

Associated Press delivers stunning aerial pictures and videos revisiting landmark D-Day sites

Seventy-five years ago, American paratrooper John Steele dangled from a clock tower in Sainte-Mere-Eglise after his parachute got caught during the D-Day invasion, and survived.

Gunfire and shots have long ceased in the little town close to Utah Beach that is home to the Airborne Museum, but a mannequin and parachute still hang from the belfry to honour Steele and the Allied soldiers who died in the D-Day landings.

Using a drone, The Associated Press has produced a series of stunning aerial pictures and videos revisiting landmark D-Day sites, including Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first town liberated by U.S. forces in Normandy.

In the nearby cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, where 9,387 fallen U.S. fighters are buried, rows of white crosses and Stars of David are a strong reminder of the sacrifices made by some 156,000 Allied soldiers – mostly American, British and Canadian – who took part in the invasion, storming in from the English Channel and opening a Western front against the Nazis.

At the Pointe du Hoc, where Allied forces had to scale cliffs to silence Nazis guns, the limestone and clay cliffs have eroded since D-Day. But remains of the fortifications that were part of Germany’s Atlantic Wall defensive system are still there, a powerful vestige of WWII.

And, in a stark contrast to the fury that engulfed Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, today a grassy knoll blends gently into the wide beach, small waves lapping at the shore.

READ MORE: D-Day veterans revisit Normandy, recall horror and triumph

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

This photo taken on Tuesday May 28, 2019 with a drone show Omaha beach near Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, where American troops landed on D-Day. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

This photo taken on Tuesday May 28, 2019 with a drone shows crosses at the American Normandy cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

This photo taken on Wednesday May 29, 2019 with a drone shows Gold beach, near Asnelles, Normandy, and where British troops landed on D-Day. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

This photo taken on Thursday May 30, 2019 with a drone shows Pointe du Hoc, near Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy. At the Pointe du Hoc, where Allied forces had to scale cliffs to silence Nazis guns, the limestone and clay cliffs have eroded but remains of the fortified location part of Germany’s Atlantic Wall defensive system are a powerful vestige of WWII. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

In this photo taken with a drone, a dummy paratrooper representing a WWII paratrooper from the 82nd Airborne hangs on the bell tower of the church of Sainte Mere Eglise, in Normandy, France, Thursday, May 9, 2019. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

Previous story
Size of an apple: Girl becomes tiniest newborn to survive
Next story
Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Just Posted

The plight of the honeybee

Local bee populations devastated over past winter — several factors to blame

KIJHL interested in a Cranbrook presence

KIJHL president says Cranbrook would be a good fit for the league’s geographic model

Marysville Daze this weekend

The first Saturday in June is coming up and that means it’s… Continue reading

Stage One water restrictions to begin in Kimberley June 1

It’s that time of year again. The City of Kimberley will be… Continue reading

City urges residents to keep garbage secure

Higher than normal number of reports of bear issues

Save On Foods to invest $12 million in new Kimberley store

Opening scheduled for next year; current store to stay open till then

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Smoke from Alberta wildfires shrouds East Kootenay towns

Air quality health index rating for the Cranbrook area showing moderate risk to health

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Darryl Plecas seized hard drives of senior B.C. legislature staff, Liberals say

Premier rejects opposition leader’s offer of an MLA to replace speaker

Most Read