Premier John Horgan, Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA, took his old bus route around Greater Victoria, handing out masks to BC Transit passengers. (John Horgan/Facebook)

Premier John Horgan offers masks to BC Transit passengers as friendly reminder

Top officials urging residents to keep following COVID-19 guidelines after recent spike in cases

Health officials are urging British Columbians to celebrate the upcoming long weekend safely while continuing to abide by physical distancing protocols as Western Canada has seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said Tuesday (July 28) the increase is “something we must keep a very close eye on,” and stressed Canadians must do their part by limiting social interactions.

“The fate of the flattening of the curve is still within each of our hands. If we don’t follow public health measures – have giant parties, crowds, not observing physical distancing or masking or hand hygiene in certain environments – then you are going to see this uptick.”

READ MORE: Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

With top health officials urging residents to do their part, Premier John Horgan was out with masks in hand, reminding Greater Victoria residents to mask up when distancing isn’t possible.

Horgan, who is the MLA for the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding, took his old bus route, offering masks to BC Transit passengers between Langford and Victoria.

“I haven’t had as many chances to connect with people on my old BC Transit route, but I wanted to hand out some masks to make it safer and easier for people.⁣ Thank you to everyone doing their part,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

BC Transit handed out masks at multiple Greater Victoria bus stops on July 20, part of a province-wide campaign, “Together We Ride,” which encourages transit users to wear masks while on board buses.

“The tag line ‘Together we ride’ reminds riders that safety is a collaborative effort and endeavours to foster an environment where riders are courteous and respectful,” stated BC Transit in a press release.

READ MORE: BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

ALSO READ: CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

 

