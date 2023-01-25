Kirk frees moose. (Facebook)

Princeton man jumps into action to cut moose loose from fence

Couple stops to free distressed animal

A Princeton man risked personal injury to rescue a trapped calf moose off the side of the Princeton Summerland Road, near Thirst Lake, earlier this week.

Kirk Barharn and his wife Angie Hillmer were driving to Penticton when they spotted the distressed moose, caught in a wire fence.

They stopped and reversed the truck. Hillmer took out her phone and began filming the interaction, which she posted to social media.

The accompanying video shows Kirk untangling the moose, hoof by hoof, from the wire, and then quickly moving back as the animal was freed.

Hillmer described the result as “heartwarming.”

Related: Princeton RCMP officers rescue injured owl

Related: Princeton police rescue cat, after eldery woman calls for help

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonPrincetonWildlife

Previous story
‘Don’t worry he will be out in 3 days’: Man dressed as Jesus arrested at Penticton Anthrax concert
Next story
PODCAST: SS Pacific shipwreck from the B.C. gold rush found off Washington State

Just Posted

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Jenna Hauck photo)
Interior Health issues alert after multiple drug poisonings in Cranbrook

Photo Credit Julie St. Jean Kimberley team at Nordiq Canada world selection trials in Prince George, B.C. Left to right : wax tech/coach Frank Ackermann, Marielle Ackermann, Sadie Demars, Raleigh Tarte, head coach Pauline Forren
Kimberley ski racers take on the world

The Symphony of the Kootenays present Folk Roots with Daniel Lapp, Saturday, February 4th,
Know It All: A winter of music

A man was arrested on a transit bus in Sparwood, following the report of an alleged assault against a young girl. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Man arrested after allegedly grabbing young girl on Elk Valley bus