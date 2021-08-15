A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of sunshine

How much do you know about the warmth of the summer sun?

There’s a lot to celebrate on the sunny days of summer.

There are even songs about walking on sunshine, the warmth of the sun and seasons in the sun.

This year, because of wildfires burning in British Columbia and elsewhere, the sun has been obscured by the smoke, but sunny days will come again.

Until the sun shines brightly once again, take this quiz about the sun and sun-related facts.

Good luck.


A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 15 to 21

Georgia Mates, prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., Friday, Jul. 2, 2021. Ottawa is requiring that federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Interior Health records 376 new cases of COVID-19

Kimberley Horror Fest returns for its fifth year, this time back in-person with a reduced capacity, if restrictions continue to allow.
Kimberley Horror Fest plans for in-person event at Centre64 on Nov. 6

Pictured below are some of the ladies who meet at Sew Creative weekly and who have also given so selflessly of their time and resources to support Quilts of Valour. Photo submitted
Kimberley volunteers sew Quilts of Valour

A decision stemming from a new agreement between the BC Emergency Health Service and the paramedics union that would have adversely affected ambulance service levels in 22 rural B.C. communities, including Kimberley, Revelstoke and Golden, has been reversed. Black Press file.
Decision to downgrade rural ambulance service reversed