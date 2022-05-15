Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A salute to nurses

May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada and a time to recognize the work done by nurses

The week of May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada. This is a time to honour nurses and the work they do.

The week also coincides with the birthday of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, born on May 12, 1820. She is recognized as the founder of modern nursing.

In recognition of the importance of nurses, put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions about nurses, nursing and health care.

And if you have nurses among your friends or in your family, take some time to thank them for the care they provide.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHealthcarenurse

 

How much do you know about the work done by nurses? Put your knowledge to the test. (File photo)

How much do you know about the work done by nurses? Put your knowledge to the test. (File photo)

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 15 to 21

Just Posted

Kimberley Rotary provided a free pancake breakfast on McKIm Bike Day. Photo submitted
Kimberley Rotary provides free pancake breakfast on McKim Bike Day

A community engagement event held in 2019 for residents to get the chance to review the proposed Swan Ave Park’s features and designs. Healthy Kimberley photo.
An update on all Healthy Kimberley programs

The Wasa Triathlon can involve up to 1000 athletes. Submitted photo
Wasa Triathlon needs volunteers

Jared du Toit. Mackenzie tour image
Kimberley golfer Jared du Toit through first round of US Open qualifying