An exhibit of Vancouver Island photographer Gerry Deiter’s personal collection showed images taken at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous Bed-in for Peace in Montreal. Do you known when Lennon and Ono recorded the song, Give Peace a Chance? (J. Athey photo)

An exhibit of Vancouver Island photographer Gerry Deiter’s personal collection showed images taken at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous Bed-in for Peace in Montreal. Do you known when Lennon and Ono recorded the song, Give Peace a Chance? (J. Athey photo)

QUIZ: A time for peace

As tensions erupt around the world, take a moment to consider images of peace

As war rages between Russia and Ukraine and as conflicts are ongoing in other parts of the world, it is fitting to take a moment and contemplate peace.

How much do you know about peace treaties and symbols, anti-war images and monuments to peace? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the freedom to read?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestspeacekeeping

 

Tiara and Damian Topps stand with a small group who waved signs in support of Ukraine on the steps of the courthouse in Whitehorse on Feb. 26, 2022. A larger rally held in support of the Eastern European Nation that was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24 was held on Feb. 27. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Tiara and Damian Topps stand with a small group who waved signs in support of Ukraine on the steps of the courthouse in Whitehorse on Feb. 26, 2022. A larger rally held in support of the Eastern European Nation that was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24 was held on Feb. 27. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

This photo was taken by Vancouver photographer Walter Calder in 1921, at the first of three dedication ceremonies held for the Peace Arch monument. (White Rock Museum and Archives photo)

This photo was taken by Vancouver photographer Walter Calder in 1921, at the first of three dedication ceremonies held for the Peace Arch monument. (White Rock Museum and Archives photo)

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 13 to 19

Just Posted

Team Buchy battling Team Craig at the 2022 AMJ Campbell BC Mixed Curling Championship at the Kimberley Curling Club. Paul Rodgers photos.
2022 AMJ Campbell BC Mixed Curling Championship underway in Kimberley

The Columbia Valley Rockies defeated the Dynamiters 5-4 in overtime to keep the series alive on Thursday, March 10. Paul Rodgers photos.
Dynamiters suffer 5-4 overtime loss in playoffs against Columbia Valley

Skiing at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Bulletin file
Resorts of the Canadian Rockies drop mask mandate today

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8