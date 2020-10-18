The voters of British Columbia will select their next provincial government on Oct. 24. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Take this short test and see how much you know about elections and voting

On Oct. 24, voters in British Columbia will choose a provincial government in the 42nd general election.

Voting and the democratic process have been important throughout British Columbia’s history.

How much do you know about past and present elections in British Columbia, at the federal level in Canada and elsewhere?

Good luck.


