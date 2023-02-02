A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion. Do you know how many marmot species live in British Columbia? (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker) A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker)

A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion. Do you know how many marmot species live in British Columbia? (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker) A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker)

QUIZ: How much do you know about groundhogs and weather forecasting?

On Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, weather lore predicts spring

Feb. 2 is a day when people carefully watch the behaviour of the groundhog to estimate how soon spring will arrive.

While some question the accuracy of this weather lore, the tradition of Groundhog Day remains popular today.

How much do you know about groundhogs and Groundhog Day customs and culture?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsWeather

 

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths, center, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. . (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths, center, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. . (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Sam saw his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter. (Andrew Vaughan/CP)

Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Sam saw his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter. (Andrew Vaughan/CP)

Previous story
Rare ‘big fuzzy green ball’ comet visible in B.C. skies, a 50,000-year sight
Next story
Started a side hustle? Seek expert advice to avoid tax season headaches

Just Posted

Jesse Kwasney with his favourite player Casey Miller. Submitted photo
Dynamiters’ Seventh Player

Basin youth at a previous summit in Valemount. CBT file
Kootenay youth invited to register for CBT Youth Leadership Summit

Creston Valley Thunder Cats goalie blocks a shot, one of his 47 saves that catapulted his team to victory. Paul Rodgers photo.
Creston goalie wards off Dynamiters onslaught, secures shootout win

Congratulations to Tae Millner,JordanThom, Jessie Kwasney, Jack Jarva, Cohen Oakland, Eddie Loftsgard, Denver Holmes, Reeve Hall,Tyler Watson, Robbie Machan, Rylan Kozey, Nathan Clarke, Liam Dayman, Hunter Smith, Ryder Nicholson, Cooper Kilfoyle and Coaches Dave Clarke, Jason Thom and Carson Loftsgard.
Kimberley U11 Dynamiters win Taber tournament