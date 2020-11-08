QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

The International Space Station has been in space for more than 20 years

This image from video made available by NASA shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, left, before undocking from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

In November, 1998, the International Space Station was launched.

Since that time, the space station has been a hub of activity relating to scientific research.

If you are up on space, or if you have a longing to explore the final frontier, take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck





In this image from video made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule separates from the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (NASA via AP)

This illustration depicts NASA’s twin Van Allen Probes in orbit within Earth’s magnetic field to explore the radiation belts. (NASA photo)