Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)

Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox?

In 1980, the Marathon of Hope, a cancer fundraiser, inspired the nation

In 1980, Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope inspired the nation.

Fox, who had earlier lost a leg to cancer, had a goal of running 42 kilometres a day to raise money for cancer research. As the Marathon of Hope continued, support grew.

Today, the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September, continues with Fox’s dream.

How much do you know about Terry Fox and the Marathon of Hope? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

In 1980, Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, inspiring the country. The tradition continues today with the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September. (terryfox.org)

In 1980, Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, inspiring the country. The tradition continues today with the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September. (terryfox.org)

Previous story
Is your pandemic pup lonely when you’re at work? UBC offers tips on how to help them cope

Just Posted

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh poses for selfies alongside Kootenay-Columbia candidate Wayne Stetski and supporters during a brief campaign stop in Cranbrook on Saturday night. Trevor Crawley photo.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh rallies supporters during campaign stop in Cranbrook

Fort Steele Spooktacular on Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Colin Ferguson/Syltography file)
Fort Steele set to host Spooktacular this October

July 21 2021 Using a water level tape to collect manual water level measurements in Cranbrook. Photo submitted by LLC.
Water stewardship group: groundwater levels lower this year in Columbia Basin

A stoneware mask entitled Green Man done by Vernon-based artist Bob Kingsmill. Photo courtesy of Mike Redfern.
East Kootenay Landscapes and Okanagan Clay on display in the Gallery at Centre 64