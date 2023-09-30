QUIZ: How much do you know about the history Canada’s residential schools?

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, on Sept. 30, is a sombre time for reflection

Pope Francis presides over a Vespers service at the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre Dame de Quebec in 2022. When did the Roman Catholic Church give a papal apology for the church’s role in Canada’s residential schools? (AP Photo/John Locher)

WARNING: This quiz contains details about experiences at residential schools in B.C. and may be upsetting to some readers.

Each year, Sept. 30 is set aside as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a day to honour survivors of residential schools in Canada and to commemorate those who did not return home from these institutions.

The day is a sombre time for reflection and a time to consider the effects of the residential schools which operated in Canada in the past.

In honour of the day, here are some questions about the history of residential schools in Canada.

Please take time to learn more about this part of Canada’s history.





In 2021, a Truth and Reconciliation mural was created on the Summerland Secondary School property. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is held on Sept. 30 each year. (Summerland Review file photo)