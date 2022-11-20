Team Canada’s Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz celebrate their gold medal in the men’s two-man bobsleigh event at PyeongChang 2018. Which other team won gold in this event? (David Jackson/COC)
QUIZ: How much do you know about winter sports?
It’s time for hockey, curling and all sorts of other cold-weather sports
Now that the cold weather is here and snow has blanketed many parts of the country, it’s time for winter sports.
Canadian athletes have excelled in a variety of cold-weather sports, from hockey and skiing to bobsleigh, speed skating, curling and more.
How much do you know about winter sports activities? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
ContestsSportsWinter
Jason Larence and Erin Neilson sweep the ice in front of the rock thrown by Jenna Denton, while Glen Brennan watches, at the final game of the Penticton Curling Club Mixed Bonspiel. (Black Press file photo)
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) and center Auston Matthews (34) celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Skating is a sport for the entire family at rinks across the country. This family ski event is from Lake Cowichan. (Black Press file photo)