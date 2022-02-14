Ballet BC Dancers Emily Chessa and Brandon Alley perform a scene in Romeo and Juliet. Do you know Juliet’s last name? (Photo by Michael Slobodian)

Ballet BC Dancers Emily Chessa and Brandon Alley perform a scene in Romeo and Juliet. Do you know Juliet’s last name? (Photo by Michael Slobodian)

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of famous couples

On Valentine’s Day, how much do you know about real-life or fictional couples?

Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate romantic love.

In recognition of the day, here are 10 questions about famous couples or about the love lives of famous people. These include real-life people and fictional characters.

How many of these love and romance questions can you answer correctly? Put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

In 1971, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was married. What was the name of his wife? (File photo)

In 1971, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was married. What was the name of his wife? (File photo)

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate romantic love. How much do you know about famous couples and the love lives of famous people? (File photo)

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate romantic love. How much do you know about famous couples and the love lives of famous people? (File photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 13 to 19
Next story
Super Bowl 56 recap: Top moments from Cooper Kupp to Eminem

Just Posted

Kimberley Dynamiters.
Two more wins put Dynamiters that much closer to finishing season at number one in division

Tournament champs U15 Dynamiters. Calen Nelson, Callum Roche, Colton Johnson, Cooper Hansen, Gavin McDonald, Gavin Meisner, Isaiah Willoughby. Jaxon Derosier, Jonah White, Liam Wienke, Logan Marsh, Luke Johnson, Mathew Watson, Nick Jensen, Rhys Wienke, Rhys Williams, Rylie Parker, Spencer Deutsch, Coaches Dustin Willoughby, Mike Johnson, Richard Nelson and Jay Meisner.
U15 Dynamiters win home tournament

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire late Friday night (Feb. 11) in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.
Cranbrook firefighters respond to structure fire late Friday night

Fernie Alpine Resort turnoff on Hwy. 3. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Man dies after skiing accident at B.C.’s Fernie Alpine Resort