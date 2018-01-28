REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

OAK BAY: ‘Cycleangelo’ creates doodles with the help of his GPS

While his friends know him as Stephen Lund, a growing number of followers call him Cycleangelo. That’s because he creates masterpieces on maps with his bike. See more >

MAPLE RIDGE: Longtime Canucks commentator honoured with street

Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Jim Robson was humble Saturday evening as he celebrated the new street in his name. See more >

KELOWNA: Annual tradition draws Aussies to the mountain

The annual tradition at Big White Ski Resort had Boomer the kangaroo zipping down the ski hill with eager (and some half-clothed) Aussies. Watch more >

CAMPBELL RIVER: Spectacular views aplenty at Vancouver Island dam

BC Hydro increased the amount of water released from the John Hart Dam this week – making for a spectacular flow over Elk Falls. Watch more >

WHISTLER: Snowboarder gets swallowed by snowbank in Whistler

GoPro footage of a snowboarder disappearing into a snowbank has turned heads, showing just how quick things can go from a fun time to a near-tragic experience.

Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Skiing with the Rec Rut Runners

For six years, the Rec Rut Runners recreational ski race league has… Continue reading

Snow, snow and more snow to blanket the West Kootenays

Environment Canada says residents should expect up to 20 cm of snow to fall Saturday

Seven suspected fatal overdoses in three days

IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days

Couple in immigration limbo, waiting for permanent resident card

Paul Rodgers A Marysville couple is left separated, confused and frustrated due… Continue reading

WATCH: Avalanche Awareness Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Continue reading

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

New B.C. daycare a model for reconciliation

Yale First Nation, Baptist church and Read Right to open 37 childcare spaces

Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund

