REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Salmon Arm: Meet the Shuswap dog that can do chores, fetch beers

Yes, you’re looking at a dog pushing a snowblower. Salmon Arm Morgan – a purebred Newfoundland – can help with chores and fetch beer. Watch more >

Kitimat: Parking lot transforms into ski slope for annual tradition

Once a year, snowboarders and skiers take over one of Kitimat’s central parking lots to hit a “mini slope” made out of snow from around town. Watch more >

Penticton: Nugget entertains, brings comfort to Penticton seniors

Nugget, a baby lamb, is bringing entertainment and cuddles to a Penticton senior centre. Watch more >

Surrey: Sound… in tattoos? New technology pushes envelope

A new technology is being called “cutting edge” for its ability to tune into tattoos with a new sense: sound. They’re called “soundwave tattoos” and the new style is making waves in Surrey. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Video featuring lake hockey, beers and bros goes viral

A group of friends carried skates, sticks and a case of Molson Canadian up to a frozen Lindeman Lake in the Chilliwack River Valley to film a mini-winter classic, and has since gone viral. Watch more >

Got a cool video featuring B.C.? Send to Black Press Media’s REPLAY.

VIDEO: Feds propose warning labels for foods high in sugar, fat, salt

For the love of climbing

TJ Foley will be attending the National Climbing Competition in Quebec City.

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Kimberley Chamber not in favour of mininum wage plans

Government doesn’t understand needs of small business in Kimberley and other rural areas, Chamber says

Looking ahead to 2018

One of the issues facing Kimberley is a lack of housing product… Continue reading

Kimberley native Jamie Casselman wins FIS Night Slalom event

The FIS Race Series took place last week at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: Four people sent to hospital after Hwy. 5 crash

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

GoFundMe page identifies UVic student as surfer who died near Tofino

“He was a beloved son, brother, and a friend.”

B.C. animal lovers fears influx of bunnies following Peter Rabbit debut

Pets are not products, and those adopting should expect a 10-year plus commitment

BC Aboriginals: ‘There are two systems of justice in this country’

In the wake of the Colten Boushie verdict in Saskatchewan, B.C. Indigenous group calls for change

Crosby hits 400 career goals

Penguins’ captain becomes 95th player to reach milestone

Petition calls for more air ambulances throughout B.C.

Not enough advanced life support, trauma care advocates say

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

