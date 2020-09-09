Ryan Reynolds made a fan’s day when he commented on burn survivor Johnny Quinn’s Instagram post of a Deadpool cosplay. (Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

Vancouver-born star Ryan Reynolds made one fan’s day with a reply to an Instagram post.

Instagram user Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool, with a caption that laid out how much confidence Quinn has gotten from the comic book character as a burn suvivor.

“Deadpool has honestly made me way more confident. Anyone who has read or watched anything about Deadpool, knows his face and body are pretty messed up. So it’s only natural that I cosplay him,” Quinn wrote. “I wanted to be authentic as possible, and that was to not wear a mask. It’s so easy to cover up who I am, and to give In to despair. Deadpool just makes me not care about that stuff and show my true self. This is me, and I’m not Ashamed about it. Deadpool is icy clean, and he’s helped my self esteem so much. I’m owning who I am, and cosplaying Deadpool makes it that much easier.”

After dozens of comments, and Quinn himself, tagged Reynolds in the post, the Deadpool actor replied.

“This made my YEAR! Can’t even describe what this post means to me,” Reynolds commented. And in response to Quinn’s post where the med student said he learned to do the splits for this photo, Reynolds said he too can do the splits – once in a while.

“Also, I can do the splits… but only once a year. And it has to be in the lobby of a hospital.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

InstagramVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Just Posted

Cohort structure announced for KIJHL 2020-21 regular season

Dynamiters’ cohort includes Columbia Valley, Creston and Fernie

Kimberley Save-On-Foods manager Stephanie Ames recognized with award

Canadian Grocer magazine select Ames as one of their Star Women in Grocery

RDEK updated on Kicking Horse Canyon highway expansion

Project bid will be awarded later this month, limited construction to start in the fall

East Kootenay local Casey Hanemayer wins Ontario Disc Golf Championships

Hanemayer also surpasses 1000 rating, secures major sponsorship

SD6 provides health check list for parents

If a child has any of these symptoms, please do not send them to school

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

B.C. cougar kills fawn next to home of Kootenay wildlife official

The official says the cat hasn’t returned to the site of its kill in Grand Forks, B.C.

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

Nelson youth climate strikers reach 53 weeks, plan public event Sept. 25

A COVID-safe Sept. 25 climate event will line the Orange Bridge from end to end, two metres apart

Most Read