Spot Vancouver, Victoria scenes in latest Deadpool 2 trailer

Lions Gate bridge and Vancouver skyline part of Ryan Reynolds sequel

Ryan Reynolds and the cast of Deadpool 2 brought plenty of fans out in Vancouver and Greater Victoria last year, during the months-long filming of the sequel.

In the second movie’s latest trailer, ahead of its May 18 release, much of Vancouver is on display, including the Lions Gate Bridge and the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Royal Roads University, in Colwood, became the X-Mansion for a few weeks in June 2017.

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman who died was pioneering motorcycle racer

READ MORE: Deadpool poses in front of X-Mansion at Royal Roads University

The filming of the sequel made headlines when stunt driver Joi (SJ) Harris died after a motorcycle stunt went wrong. WorkSafeBC has yet to release its findings.

Previous story
Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?
Next story
Updated: Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

Just Posted

Benjamin Circus headed to Kimberley

The Great Benjamin Circus is coming to the Kimberley Civic Centre on… Continue reading

RCMP warn of CRA scams

Callers re often threatened with jail or deportation

MLA Report

Quarterly report from MLA Doug Clovechok

Kimberley will go the distance with cardboard boats

For the Bulletin Time to save your cardboard and unroll your duct… Continue reading

Jean Minifie named Lady of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi chapter

The Beta Sigma Phi chapter held a dinner on Tuesday, April 17… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Updated: Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

The gas wars continue in Vernon, B.C. with prices as low as $109.9 in North Okanagan

Most Read